The Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attended the Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Enniskillen today.

During the wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial on Belmore Street, Enniskillen, the Irish Taoiseach laid a green laurel wreath.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith and DUP leader Arlene Foster also placed wreaths at the town’s war memorial.

Remembrance Sunday parades and services took place in a number of towns and villages in Fermanagh today including Ballinamallard, Irvinestown and Lisnaskea.

See The Impartial Reporter on Thursday for full coverage of the Remembrance Sunday parades and services across the district.