In a night of upsets at the MTV European Music Awards, Ariana Grande was the biggest loser, missing out on a total of seven gongs.

The US pop star was nominated in seven categories but was snubbed in all of them during the ceremony in Seville, Spain, on Sunday.

Ariana Grande was snubbed on the night (Ian West/PA)

Billie Eilish, 17, took home two prizes, for best song and best newcomer, while K-pop superstars BTS also scored a double win for best live and biggest fans.

Here is the full winners list

Best video – Taylor Swift for Me! featuring Brendon Urie

Best artist – Shawn Mendes

Best song – Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Best collaboration – Con Altura by Rosalia and J Balvin

Best new – Billie Eilish

Best pop – Halsey

Best live – BTS

Mike Dirnt and Billle Joe Armstrong of Green Day accept the award for best rock (Ian West/PA)

Best rock – Green Day

Best hip hop – Nicki Minaj

Best alternative – FKA Twigs

Best electronic – Martin Garrix

Ava Max performs during the awards (Ian West/PA)

Best push – Ava Max

World Stage – Muse live at MTV World Stage in Bilbao, Spain, 2018

Best look – Halsey

Biggest fans – BTS

Best US act – Taylor Swift

Best UK act – Little Mix