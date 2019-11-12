The Mobo Awards will mark its 23rd year with a special “homecoming” show – returning to its spiritual home of London for the first time in six years.

The event, which launched in 1996 and celebrates music of black origin, will take place at the SSE Arena, Wembley, on November 12 2020.

The awards champions rising stars such as J Hus and Stefflon Don as well as honouring established figures including Idris Elba and Stormzy.

Oritse Williams at the 21st Mobo Awards at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It comes after the annual bash took a year off while organisers worked to revamp the brand.

The show’s 2017 edition, held at First Direct Arena in Leeds, saw grime rapper Stormzy clean up, winning the best male, best album and best grime star awards.

Organisers promised next year’s edition would feature “some of the world’s hottest new acts” and “unforgettable history-making performances”.

Founder Kanya King said: “We felt empowered to bring Mobo back to Brent to coincide with the borough’s Year of Culture because this is where our fight to challenge the status quo to create a level playing field started.

Kanya King after being made a CBE at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We are returning with even more determination and energy to support and boost our culture wherever we can.

“2020 will see many positive changes that will impact more and more talented young people – very proud to be back and to help ensure that the generation will also dare to dream.”

The first edition of the Mobo Awards saw drum and bass producer Goldie bag best album for his record Timeless during a star-studded event at the New Connaught Rooms in London.

Mobo also supports charitable work such as the UnSung Talent Competition, a talent development programme supported by PRS Foundation, with the last round supported by stars including Craig David.

Tickets for the Mobo Awards at the SSE Arena, Wembley, are on sale now.