Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton has denied Alex Scott wanted to continue their partnership on the show.

Clifton, 37, stood in for fellow professional dancer Neil Jones, who missed two live shows because of an injury.

A source told The Sun On Sunday that the former Lioness, 35, was “fuming” after finding out at the last minute that she would be back with Jones, 37.

She had been “hopeful that she would be allowed some sort of consistency, and have Kevin on the night”, the source was quoted as saying.

But Clifton told Good Morning Britain: “I can’t imagine Alex Scott kicking off. She’s the most chilled person in this competition … She takes everything in her stride.

“She was saying when it all happened ‘I just want to enjoy my time on Strictly, I got to dance with two of the Strictly pros’.

“The next thing we know, it’s ‘Alex Scott has kicked off’. Everyone was like ‘What?'”

The former England and Arsenal player has also denied the story, writing on Twitter: “This is not the case at all ha. I think you can see from the joy on our face last night as we danced our jive.”

She added that “#teamred is very happy to back together.”

She told her followers: “Got to admit it though, I do feel like the luckiest girl alive.”

Just woke up to this news 😳. Contrary to these reports and trying to get a headline this is not the case at all ha. I think you can see from the joy on our face last night as we danced our Jive #teamred is very happy to back together @Mr_NJones ☺️ https://t.co/zEbNJoGIP3 — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) November 10, 2019

Jones added: “I started laughing when I read it this morning…

“Anyway who cares, we both had a great time and enjoyed every moment of that jive and that’s all that matters #teamred.”

The pair performed a jive on Saturday night’s show, with Jones telling the judges: “It’s good to be back.”