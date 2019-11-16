British actor Clive Owen will reportedly star as former US president Bill Clinton in an upcoming TV drama exploring his impeachment following an affair with a White House intern.

Anthology series American Crime Story will focus on Mr Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky, which rocked the US and nearly brought down the president.

Owen, 55 and whose film roles include Inside Man and Children Of Men, will play Mr Clinton, according to US outlet Deadline.

Clive Owen is set to play Bill Clinton in an upcoming TV drama (David Mirzoeff/PA)

It was previously announced Beanie Feldstein will star as Lewinsky.

Sarah Paulson will star as Linda Tripp, the civil servant who secretly recorded Lewinsky’s confidential phone calls about her affair with the president.

Annaleigh Ashford will portray Paula Jones, who sued Mr Clinton for sexual harassment.

The role of Hillary Clinton is yet to be cast. Lewinsky will serve as a producer on the series, which is created by prolific TV producer Ryan Murphy.

Lewinsky was a 22-year-old White House intern when she had an affair with then 49-year-old Mr Clinton while he was US president between 1995 and 1997.

She was subjected to intense public scrutiny following what he called an “inappropriate relationship” and later admitted her mental health took a battering during the scandal.

Impeachment proceedings were launched but Mr Clinton was cleared of charges of perjury and obstruction of justice following a 21-day Senate trial.

This will be the third season of American Crime Story. Season one, titled The People v O J Simpson, explored the murder trial of O J Simpson.

Season two, titled The Assassination of Gianni Versace, featured the killing of the famed fashion designer.