Celine Dion has paid tribute to her mother following her death at the age of 92.

Therese Tanguay Dion raised 14 children and helped her most famous daughter break into the music industry.

She died on Friday. Celine, who was performing in Miami, Florida, on Friday night, said she was dedicating the show to her mother.

Writing on Instagram alongside a black-and-white family picture, she said: “Maman, we love you so much… We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Celine xx… .”

Therese Tanguay was born in Quebec, Canada, in 1927 and married Celine’s father Adhemar Dion when she was 18.

Their first child was born in 1946 while Celine, their youngest, arrived in 1968.

Everyone in the family sang and Celine was 12 when she co-wrote a track with her mother and brother titled It Was Only A Dream.

It caught the attention of music manager Rene Angelil, who mortgaged his house to finance her first album, La voix du bon Dieu, which was a hit in 1981.

Celine and Angelil would later marry. He died in 2014.