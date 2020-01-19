Amanda Holden was pretty in pink on the Britan’s Got Talent red carpet.

The star stood out in a stylish pink jumpsuit that left one shoulder bare as she arrived at the London Palladium in Soho.

Amanda Holden (left) and Alesha Dixon are both judges on the show (Ian West/PA)

Holden was joined by fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams as the auditions for the new series of the ITV show got under way.

David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Anthony McPartlin, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Declan Donnelly were all on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Dixon, who gave birth to her second daughter, Anaya, in August, wore black trousers, a jacket and a bandeau-style top.

The show’s hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were also there.

Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly are back on presenting duty (Ian West/PA)

Auditions for the talent show are taking place over the coming weeks and the show will return later this year.