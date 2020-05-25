Professor Green has said championing talking about mental health is a conversation he rallies at “every opportunity”.

The musician is among the guests to appear on Jacamo Arms Length, a new a four-part weekly series which will see celebrities opening up about mental health during lockdown.

The series, hosted in partnership with The Book of Man and Calm (Campaign Against Living Miserably), will also see comedian Russell Kane and SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox, appearing as guests.

Musician Green, 36, said: “I’ve been working tirelessly to keep this conversation going because every time it feels like you get somewhere, there’s a new loss of life, and suicide and mental health problems are rife, especially during this time.

“There’s probably a lot of people who don’t normally suffer who are currently and I think it’s a conversation we need to continue because no matter how much is done this is still a huge problem, the statistics speak for themselves. It’s a conversation I rally at every opportunity I get for the most part.”

According to recent research done in an online survey by YouGov, 38% of UK men say they have noticed a negative effect on their own mental health due to lockdown.

Talking about why it was important to speak about mental health during the coronavirus pandemic, Green said: “Because I think it can highlight problems that maybe people were able to distract themselves from.

“In day-to-day life we’ve got quite lot that we busy ourselves with which are quite healthy distractions and a lot of people have found themselves in situations with pressures they don’t normally have.”

The musician also spoke about fasting as part of Ramadan while he is in lockdown in Morocco.

He said: “It’s interesting. I haven’t felt the spiritual side of it, not being religious that’s been more difficult, but the fasting side I’ve done pretty well.”

Jacamo has committed to donating the profits from the sales of its own branded hoodies to Calm during the campaign, which will see an episode hosted each Friday on @JacamoUKInstagramTV, with all episodes going up on their YouTube channel shortly thereafter.