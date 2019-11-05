One of Ireland’s youngest killers has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

Two 15-year-old boys, known as Boy A and Boy B, were found guilty in June of murdering the 14-year-old.

The schoolgirl’s naked body was found in an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan, Co Dublin, last May after she had been reported missing by her parents.

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault and was sentenced at Dublin’s Central Criminal Court on Tuesday to life, with a review period after 12 years.

Geraldine Kriegel said her 14-year-old daughter was ‘too good to be true’ and was kind to everyone (Family Handout/RTE Prime Time)

Boy B was sentenced to 15 years’ detention, with a review after eight years.

A post-mortem examination found Ana suffered head and neck injuries and there was attempted penetration of her vagina.

Semen staining on a top found at the scene where the schoolgirl’s body was discovered contained the DNA of Boy A.

Both boys have been granted lifelong anonymity due to their age.

Justice Paul McDermott had previously reserved sentencing until a number of psychological, psychiatric and social work reports could be compiled.

Sentencing the boys at Dublin’s Central Criminal Court on Tuesday, he said: “The denial of Ana’s right to life is at the core of the process, she should and no doubt will be remembered as a child, friend, daughter and sister that she was.

“A healthy 14 year-old girl, with her future before her and her short life should not be defined by how she died.

“Her precious right to life entitled her to live it to full potential, with fun, imagination, dancing music, a lovely and loving child in loving family.

“She hoped for wider circle of friends, growing up with some difficulties along the way, but full of variety, of potential and aspirations.

“Her family are bereft, the joy and security of the Kriegel family shattered in the most cruel circumstances.

“The evidence given by Ana’s mother set out to me and all who heard it, the deep joy brought to her and her father Patric, I listened to and read her evidence, and nothing could be added to the simple sad truth of what she told us, there is no solace for them in this process.

“Ana’s murder has resulted in a lifelong sentence for them compounded by the manner of its occurrence.”

Speaking directly to both boys, Mr McDermott said: “Boy A, you took Ana Kriegel’s life and subjected her to a terrifying sexual and physical assault in doing so.

“Boy B, you actively participated in her killing.

“You will both have to carry the guilt and shame of your involvement and the devastation you wrought upon her family for the rest of your lives.

“Her family must bear their grief for the rest of your lives.

“When released you can reconstruct yours in a positive way, I hope you take it, and build towards that in your time in custody.

“A second chance you both so wrongfully denied Ana Kriegel.”

Both boys are currently in custody in Oberstown Detention Centre in north Dublin, and will remain there until they are 18.

Last week at a sentencing hearing, the court heard Boy A has since accepted he caused the death of Ana.

The court also heard from the grandfather of Boy A, who said his grandson is “incredibly sorry” for what happened.

Parents Patric and Geraldine Kriegel, unveiled a bench in her memory at the Leixlip Manor Hotel, Co. Kildare (Brian Lawless/PA)

A solicitor for Boy B said it is clear from the reports that his client does not accept the murder of Ana, adding that there had been a falling out between Boy B and his father, who was not in court, and explained that it was over Boy B’s failure to intervene and assist Ana.

He asked the court to be as lenient as possible in the sentencing, adding that no DNA belonging to Boy B was found at the disused farmhouse.

The court also heard from Ana’s mother, Geraldine Kriegel, who told the court in her victim impact statement that Ana’s murder has left an emptiness in the lives of all who knew her.

“There is an emptiness in our lives. Life without Ana is no longer a life,” she said.

“It is a misery we must endure for the rest of our lives.”

Ana, a first-year student, suffered horrific bullying and was endlessly tormented in the months leading up to her death in May 2018.

She was targeted on social media through her Snapchat and YouTube accounts.

On the first day of the murder trial Mrs Kriegel told the court that her daughter was very vulnerable and despite looking older than her 14 years, she was a “child on the inside”.