The Royal Family and leading politicians have led the nation in paying respects to those killed in war on Remembrance Sunday. A solemn ceremony took place at the Cenotaph in central London as well as thousands of war memorials across the country.

Three generations of royals, the Queen, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge, witnessed the commemorations (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Remembrance Sunday brought together Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the midst of the election campaign (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Prince of Wales laid a wreath (Victoria Jones/PA)
Members of the armed forces remembered fallen comrades (Victoria Jones/PA)
Large crowds gathered in Sunderland to see soldiers parade (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Veterans carried banners at the Stone of Remembrance in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Children holding giant poppies during the Edinburgh service (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex wore a wide-brimmed black hat for the sombre event (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A Spitfire followed a Second World War Dakota before it dropped 750,000 poppies over the White Cliffs of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Theresa May was one of five former prime ministers to pay their respects (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Former Labour prime ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair stood together (Victoria Jones/PA)
Mr Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds left Downing Street together for the service (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mr Corbyn, with his wife Laura Alvarez, wore red poppies (Jonathan Braday/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laid a wreath at the memorial (Andrew Milligan/PA)
An older veteran wrapped up warm to see the Edinburgh ceremony (Andrew Milligan/PA)
New Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle and wife Catherine Swindley were among those at the Cenotaph (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A wide range of religious figures were present including Archbishop Angeaelos, Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith, DUP leader Arlene Foster and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attended a service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen (Niall Carson/PA)