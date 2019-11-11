Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi has been criticised for calling the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi “a mistake” and comparing it to the death of a pedestrian hit by one of the company’s autonomous vehicles.

The chief executive later said he regretted his comments, made during an interview with Axios on HBO.

He tweeted on Monday that there is no forgiving or forgetting what happened to the Washington Post columnist at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, and he was wrong to call it a mistake.

Critics said he was downplaying Mr Khashoggi’s murder to placate one of the company’s biggest investors.

There's no forgiving or forgetting what happened to Jamal Khashoggi & I was wrong to call it a “mistake.” As I told @danprimack after our interview, I said something in the moment I don't believe. Our investors have long known my views here & I'm sorry I wasn’t as clear on Axios https://t.co/RxapzktrXq — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) November 11, 2019

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund, holds about 1.9 billion dollars (£1.5 billion) of Uber stock, making it the company’s fifth largest stakeholder. Its managing director, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, sits on Uber’s board.

Officials in the US and at the United Nations suspect that Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a role in Mr Khashoggi’s murder. Prince Mohammed has said he takes full responsibility but denied ordering the killing, calling it “a mistake” in an interview in September.

In an interview with Axios which aired on Sunday, Mr Khosrowshahi echoed those comments, saying: “I think that government said that they made a mistake.”

He then compared Mr Khashoggi’s murder to an accident in which one of Uber’s autonomous vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian last year.

“It’s a serious mistake. We’ve made mistakes too, with self-driving, and we stopped driving and we’re recovering from that mistake,” he said. “So I think that people make mistakes, it doesn’t mean that they can never be forgiven. I think they’ve taken it seriously.”

Mr Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by Saudi intelligence officials and a forensic doctor last year at the consulate in Istanbul.

He was a long-time editor at state-linked newspapers in Saudi Arabia and had been in self-imposed exile in the US while writing critically about Saudi leadership.

A UN investigator said the Saudi journalist was the victim of “a planned, organised, well-resourced and premeditated extrajudicial killing for which the state of Saudi Arabia must bear responsibility”.

In his Monday tweet, Mr Khosrowshahi said he told Axios after the interview: “I said something in the moment I don’t believe. Our investors have long known my views here & I’m sorry I wasn’t as clear on Axios.”

Nonetheless, BoycottUber began to trend on Monday on Twitter, recalling the DeleteUber movement that gathered steam years ago as the company struggled with image problems and lost customers to rival Lyft.

Mr Khosrowshahi was brought in as CEO to turn around a company plagued with self-inflicted wounds.

Co-founder Travis Kalanick was ousted as CEO in 2017 after revelations arose about rampant internal sexual harassment, accusations that drivers had assaulted passengers and a cover-up of a computer break-in that stole personal information about its passengers, among other problems.