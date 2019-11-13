In Pictures: Parties pull no punches on campaign trail
By
Press Association 2019
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson sparring in the boxing ring at Total Boxer in Crouch End
Jo Swinson and Nigel Farage both resorted to tough talking on Wednesday’s election trail after choosing boxing rings for photo opportunities.
Boris Johnson, meanwhile, visited flood-hit areas of Yorkshire while Jeremy Corbyn and his team headed north of the border.
