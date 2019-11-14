Jeremy Corbyn has predicted Labour will win constituencies “right across Scotland” in next month’s General Election.

The party leader insisted he was “utterly determined to win” on December 12, as he said one of the first things he would do in Downing Street would be to act to end rough sleeping.

Labour won seven seats north of the border in the last election in 2017, an improvement on the 2015 when the party was all but wiped out and had just one Scottish MP.

However Mr Corbyn – who has promised £70 billion of investment for Scotland if he is elected prime minister – told a rally in Edinburgh: “I’m looking forward to gaining constituencies all across Scotland.”

The event took place at the end of a two-day campaign trip to Scotland for the Labour leader, in which he repeatedly had to clarify his stance on whether he would grant the Scottish Government the power for a second independence referendum.

He said earlier on Thursday that this would not be allowed to take place in the first two years of a Labour government.

But there with no mention of independence at the rally in Edinburgh, with Mr Corbyn instead telling activists: “We’re in the fight of our life in this election campaign, we’re in the fight of our lives because of what we believe in and what we want to achieve in this election.”

We are fighting for a majority Labour government, and Scotland can deliver it. pic.twitter.com/6YE6hwUr94 — Scottish Labour (@scottishlabour) November 14, 2019

The Labour leader added: “We are going into this campaign as a party and movement utterly determined to win it. ”

He pledged Labour’s manifesto for the election would be “bigger, better and longer” than the one the party produced in 2017.

He told the audience: “Fundamentally our message is one of social justice, social justice that brings a sense of decency to people’s lives. That is foremost what we would do.

“Somebody asked me the other day you would like to do when you go into office on December 13.

“Lots of things, hundreds of things, I could ask all of you what your priority would be and we would probably come up with lots of things different things.

“I just thought for a second or two, and I thought the thing I would really like to do is use the power of government, the power of office to end rough sleeping homelessness once and for all.”

But as well as being about social justice, he said the election was also about people’s rights at work.

And he repeated his pledge that a Labour government would set up a department of employment rights, saying this would “guarantee from day one of your employment you have got full rights at work, including the right to join a trade union”.