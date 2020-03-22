The Home Secretary has hailed NHS staff, police and firefighters as the “glue holding us all together” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an open letter, Priti Patel said it is clear the country faces its biggest challenge since the Second World War.

Describing the emergency services as “incredible”, she said: “I know that you – our front-line police officers and firefighters – will be the glue holding us all together over the coming weeks and months.

A letter of thanks from the Home Secretary @patel4witham to all police officers and firefighters. Our emergency workers are exceptional and fantastic people. I’m proud to be a part of the 999 family, in these tough times we must look out for each other. #999family pic.twitter.com/9xdEIsUdoF — John Apter (@PFEW_Chair) March 22, 2020

“And as Home Secretary I am doing everything possible to make sure you have the resources and powers you need to keep serving the communities you love.

“It is an honour to be associated with each and every one of you.

“Our country is going to be tested. But I know that if we all emulate your selflessness, compassion and commitment, there is nothing that we cannot overcome.”

The UK’s Covid-19 death toll reached 233 on Saturday, the same as Italy’s total two weeks ago. Italy’s toll has since risen to 4,825, making it the hardest-hit country in the world.