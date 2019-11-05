Australia one-day captain Aaron Finch will skipper Northern Superchargers in the inaugural season of The Hundred, with England international Lauren Winfield taking the reins of the women’s side.

The Leeds-based franchise are the first of the eight teams involved in next year’s 100-ball competition to reveal their captain, with Finch’s experience leaving men’s head coach Darren Lehmann a relatively straightforward decision.

The 32-year-old was the Superchargers’ opening pick during last month’s televised draft and will lead a team containing the likes of Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Chris Lynn and Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman.

Aaron Finch and Ben Stokes will be team-mates at Northern Superchargers (Chris Ison/PA)

“I’ve spent many years working alongside Darren and I’m really excited to be heading back to Emerald Headingley as captain of the Northern Superchargers,” said Finch.

Former Australia coach and Yorkshire favourite Lehmann added: “I think we have an excellent side with a good mixture of quality English cricketers and some match-winning overseas stars and I’m very confident of our chances when The Hundred kicks off next summer.

“I think we’ve picked a great team and I’m really excited to see what Aaron and I can do with the group. He is a world-class cricketer and a superb leader.”

Finch’s appointment continues the trend of overseas talent dominating the key leadership roles in The Hundred, with no English head coaches in the men’s competition, but the likes of Eoin Morgan (London Spirit), Lewis Gregory (Trent Rockets), James Vince (Southern Brave) and Sam Billings (Oval Invincibles) are among those who will be under consideration as the remaining captaincy slots are filled before Christmas.

Lauren Winfield will captain the women’s side (Tim Goode/PA)

Dani Hazell is one of four English coaches in the women’s Hundred and she opted for her former international team-mate Winfield, who previously took charge of Yorkshire Diamonds in the defunct Kia Super League.

The 29-year-old, currently representing Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League, said: “Women’s cricket has been going from strength to strength over the last few years and I’m delighted to be a part of the next chapter as captain of the Northern Superchargers.

“I can’t wait to get out on the field next year and hopefully help lead the team to success.”