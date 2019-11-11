Liam Cooper has withdrawn from the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan with a groin injury.

The Leeds captain picked up the problem in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship win over Blackburn and a scan has revealed a small tear in his groin area.

The Elland Road club said that Cooper’s injury is “not thought to be major and he will work with staff at Thorp Arch with a view to being fit following the international break.”

Capped twice, 28-year-old Cooper also missed the last double-header against Russia and San Marino in October with a groin issue.

📰 #LUFC captain Liam Cooper will not link up with Scotland for their forthcoming international matches after picking up an injury in Saturday’s clash with Blackburn — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 11, 2019

Scotland boss Steve Clarke also looks almost certain to be without Scott McTominay after the Manchester United midfielder suffered an ankle injury close to the end of Sunday’s 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton at Old Trafford.

Having been helped off the pitch after treatment, he was taken down the tunnel on a stretcher after several minutes of attention in the technical area.

McTominay was able to walk out of Old Trafford, albeit with a bit of a limp, and the severity of the issue will be assessed on Monday.