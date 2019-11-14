Nottinghamshire have completed the signing of Haseeb Hameed, with the opener looking to resurrect a career which nose-dived after an impressive start in the Test arena.

Hameed was just 19 when he played played three times for England in India in 2016, making a pair of assured half-centuries in trying conditions at Rajkot and Mohali but fell out of the team after breaking a finger.

His domestic form tanked once he returned and in 2018 he averaged just 9.44. At the end of the summer Lancashire agreed to release their 2016 player of the year at just 22 and he has now been given the chance to rebuild with a two-year deal at Trent Bridge.

There will be much interest in how fares in Division Two of the Specsavers County Championship, with many still hopeful he can re-establish his international credentials, and the batsman recognises now is the time to begin again.

“This is a new chapter in both my life and career and I’m full of excitement to start working with my new team-mates and helping get Notts back up to Division One where they belong,” said Hameed.

“I want to thank Lancashire for the support they’ve provided over the years and to my teammates, whom I’ve shared a dressing room with. A special mention to Mick Newell and Peter Moores at Notts for believing in me. I can’t wait to get started.”

Head coach Moores, who was twice in charge of the England side, is enthused by the signing and is sure a change in fortunes will come.

5️⃣0️⃣ for @HaseebHameed97, brought up by a big six! Heroic effort from the young man, who is batting with a finger injury 🙌 🎯 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/U9M1fczlJd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 29, 2016

“There’s no doubting Haseeb’s talent,” he said.

“It doesn’t get much tougher than Test cricket in India and he proved over there, at a very young age, that he has all the skill, temperament and patience to succeed at the highest level.

“He’s had some more difficult times since then, and that’s going to happen with young players, but the ones that are destined for great things bounce back and move their games on again.

“We believe that’s what’s going to happen with Haseeb and it’s great news for Notts that we can be the ones to benefit from that.”