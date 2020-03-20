Rob Chakraverty is standing down from his role as England senior men’s team doctor.

With the Football Association for the last four years, he has recently faced scrutiny relating to allegations from his previous post as UK Athletics’ chief medical officer between 2013 and 2016.

Dr Chakraverty is now leaving his role with Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions and moving on to pastures new.

England team doctor Rob Chakraverty has left his role (Mike Egerton/PA)

An FA spokesperson said: “The FA can confirm Dr Rob Chakraverty is to stand down from his role with the England senior men’s team.

“We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Rob, not just for his part in the team’s progress since 2016 but also in sharing his expertise across the wider medical department. We wish him every success for the future.

“A decision regarding his replacement will be made ahead of the next England camp, whenever scheduled.”

Dr Chakraverty said it had been a privilege to work in the role since 2016 – a period that included England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

“The team and players have been wonderful to work with and the memories of what we achieved together at the World Cup two years ago will stay with me forever,” he said.

“The time is now right to step away from this role and seek new challenges enabling my successor to establish themselves into the team before the next tournament.

“I would like to thank my colleagues and the players for their support and wish them every success in achieving their goals in the tournaments to come.”